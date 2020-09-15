ACB arrests junior engineer for 'misappropriation' of funds

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested Hakeem Imtiyaz, junior engineer, R&B Shopian for “misappropriation” of funds deposited by a cellular company in lieu of damages caused to roads for lying of telephone cables.

An ACB spokesperson said on the basis of verification, the Bureau registered a case (FIR No. 06/2020) at police station ACB, Anantnag.

The spokesperson said the case was registered during the verification of the allegations of misappropriation of funds received by the R&B department in Shopian and Handwara districts.

“It surfaced during the course of verification conducted prior to the registration of the case that Rs 2,67,31,411 were deposited by private cellular companies in Arhama (Shopian) Branch of Axis Bank in the fake name of Assistant Engineer R&B Division Shopian opened by junior engineer namely Hakeem Imtiyaz posted at R&B Shopian in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy with Airtel, Reliance authorities and contractors. The amount was subsequently withdrawn by Junior Engineer Hakeem Imtiyaz and transferred to his personal account and into the account of one Niamat Ali (Niamat Electricals) and thus the amount was misappropriated,” the spokesperson said.

He said it was further revealed during the probe that the department was not having any account in Axis Bank and operated only through J&K Bank. In the course of probe, the spokesperson said, it was further revealed that these “fraudulent transactions were handiwork of the junior engineer, who in conspiracy with private cellar companies and contractors inflicted huge loss to state exchequer.”

Subsequent to the registration of the case, the spokesperson said, searches were conducted in the house of the accused junior engineer at Pinglan Pulwama, contractor Niamat Ali at Chattabal, Srinagar and the residence of the then Junior Engineer in Airtel Company, Shahnawaz of Eidgah.

“During the roads incriminating documents having bearing on the case were seized and subsequently, Hakeem Imtiyaz was arrested by the ACB,” said the spokesperson, adding further investigation has been initiated.