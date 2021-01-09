Administrative inertia in Kashmir: NC

National Conference (NC) Saturday said there was administration inertia in Kashmir after the heavy snowfall as the government had failed to restore basic amenities including power and electricity supply and road connectivity.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Saturday met scores of delegations who had called on him here at the party headquarters at Nawa-e-Subha from different parts of Kashmir province.

The statement said that the visiting delegations apprised Sagar about the plethora of problems which the people were facing in their respective areas. It said that the NC Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani was also present on the occasion.

The NC statement said that various delegations thronged the party headquarters from north, central and south Kashmir district and apprised the party general secretary and provincial president about the ordeal which people in their localities were facing in wake of the administration’s failure to restore basic amenities post snowfall.

It said that while ruing the administrative inertia in their respective areas, the visiting delegations said that the snow-covered lanes and inundated market places in their respective areas divulge the letdown of the district level and divisional administration to come to terms with the weather vagary.

They said that the post snowfall relief, and restoration process seemingly was not in the to-do-list of the administration, which was missing in action ever since it snowed.

They said that it had been the sixth day since Kashmir province received season’s first snowfall but the administration was yet to swing its men and machinery into action to restore all the civil and basic amenities including water and electricity to people.

The delegations said that they had been making rounds of the local district offices to stir the “slumber-ridden” administration but all their pleas had fallen to deaf ears.