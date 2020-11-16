Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:25 PM

AIP to contest DDC elections

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:25 PM

Awami Ithad Party (AIP) on Monday decided to participate in the upcoming DDC elections.

To begin with, the party announced candidature for Farooq Ahmad Wani from Qaziabad, Langate and Khurshid Ahmad Dar from Qalamabad, Langate. A senior party leader said the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Alliance did not take them on board. “They have neither talked about the release of incarcerated AIP patron Er Rashid. So keeping this in consideration, the party core group decided to contest the DDC elections,” he said.

Trending News

Literary function, Mushaira held at B'pora

R&B abandons work on 1-km road stretch to Handwara village

DDC polls | PDP Budgam President files nomination papers as Independent

Another senior leader said they might field candidates for other parts of Kashmir.

Related News