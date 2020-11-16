AIP to contest DDC elections

Awami Ithad Party (AIP) on Monday decided to participate in the upcoming DDC elections.

To begin with, the party announced candidature for Farooq Ahmad Wani from Qaziabad, Langate and Khurshid Ahmad Dar from Qalamabad, Langate. A senior party leader said the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Alliance did not take them on board. “They have neither talked about the release of incarcerated AIP patron Er Rashid. So keeping this in consideration, the party core group decided to contest the DDC elections,” he said.

Another senior leader said they might field candidates for other parts of Kashmir.