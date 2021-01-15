Altaf Bukhari calls on Lt Governor

Apni Party President AltafBukhari called on Lt Governor ManojSinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Friday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that during the meeting, Bukhari discussed various issues pertaining to socio-economic development and sought intervention of LG Sinha in matters including the arbitrary curtailment in the age bar for J&K civil services aspirants, pathetic condition of the stranded passengers especially patients, students and tourists stuck in Srinagar and Jammu due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The statement said that Bukhariemphasised on the need that the truth behind Hokarsar encounter be brought into public domain in the light of the apprehensions raised by the families of the three slain youth.

He said that the revelation of the factual details about this controversial encounter was imperative in view of the recently-exposed Amshipora, Shopian encounter in which three labourers from Rajouri were killed in cold blood.

The statement said Bukhari impressed upon LG Sinha to order necessary boarding and lodging arrangements for the stranded passengers including students and patients stuck in both the capitals of J&K in view of the closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway.

He sought air sorties for evacuation of the stranded passengers from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa.

The Apni Party statement said that besides these issues Bukhari highlighted various developmental issues pertaining to both the divisions of J&K and urged LG Sinha to get the stalled projects completed in a time-bound manner.

An official spokesman said that while interacting with Bukhari, LG Sinha said that the men and machinery had been pressed into services to restore the Srinagar-Jammu highway for vehicular movement.