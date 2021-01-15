Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:58 AM

Altaf Bukhari calls on Lt Governor

‘Remove SRO-103, airlift stranded passengers, reveal truth behind Hokarsar encounter’
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:58 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Apni Party President AltafBukhari called on Lt Governor ManojSinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Friday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that during the meeting, Bukhari discussed various issues pertaining to socio-economic development and sought intervention of LG Sinha in matters including the arbitrary curtailment in the age bar for J&K civil services aspirants, pathetic condition of the stranded passengers especially patients, students and tourists stuck in Srinagar and Jammu due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Trending News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

The statement said that Bukhariemphasised on the need that the truth behind Hokarsar encounter be brought into public domain in the light of the apprehensions raised by the families of the three slain youth.

He said that the revelation of the factual details about this controversial encounter was imperative in view of the recently-exposed Amshipora, Shopian encounter in which three labourers from Rajouri were killed in cold blood.

The statement said Bukhari impressed upon LG Sinha to order necessary boarding and lodging arrangements for the stranded passengers including students and patients stuck in both the capitals of J&K in view of the closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Latest News
Representational Image

Gujarat: Truck crushes 15 sleeping workers from Rajasthan to death

Representational Photo

People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 95.5 mn: Johns Hopkins

He sought air sorties for evacuation of the stranded passengers from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa.

The Apni Party statement said that besides these issues Bukhari highlighted various developmental issues pertaining to both the divisions of J&K and urged LG Sinha to get the stalled projects completed in a time-bound manner.

An official spokesman said that while interacting with Bukhari, LG Sinha said that the men and machinery had been pressed into services to restore the Srinagar-Jammu highway for vehicular movement.

Related News