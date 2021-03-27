Altaf Bukhari demands rollback of sand extraction policy

Apni Party chief, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to roll back the sand extraction contract order issued post August 5, 2019 “in the interest of five lakh people associated with the mining business in the UT”.

News agency KNO quoted Bukhari, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar saying that so far the J&K administration was “unmoved and Apni Party will continue to stage protests till the order is revoked”.

Earlier in the day, the party said its leaders along with the stakeholders of stone quarries and those associated with sand extraction staged protests at districts across the J&K against the mining policy even as alleging that some of its leaders were “detained” ahead of the protest.

“Last time, we had given an ultimatum of a week to the government to roll back the controversial order that has hit the livelihood of 5 lakh people associated with stone quarrying, mining and sand extraction. But government remained unmoved,” Bukhari said at today’s press conference.

He alleged that the J&K government “seems to be least bothered about the serious issues but Apni Party is committed to fight for the rights of 5 lakh people who are on the verge of starvation” adding they will continue to protest till the order is revoked.