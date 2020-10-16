AMIE exam concludes

The AMIE Summer-2020 examinations, which commenced from 10th October throughout the country, concluded here today.

The exams were also held in Srinagar Centre at the Institution of Engineers, India (IEI), J&K State Centre, Church Lane, Sonawarbagh, Srinagar. More than 100 students from different engineering branches participated in the examinations. Today’s last session had 21 candidates.

The exam was conducted under the overall supervision of Er. Aijaz Ahmed Mir, Associate Professor, NIT Srinagar, as the Officer-in-Charge and Sheikh Inayatullah, Exam Superintendent. They were assisted by a team of Invigilators, comprising of Dr. Tanveer Rasool, Associate Professor NIT, Er. Waseem Ahmad Laway, JE and Er. Imran Ahmad Wani JE, Executive Committee Members IEI JKSC. Er. Shafqat Shafi and Er. Nahida Mehraj from Government Women’s Polytechnic, Bemina. Er. Adil Bashir Gurkhu and Er. Shabir Ahmad, Junior Engineers. Er. Sumeera Rashid M.Tech, Er. Jahangir Ali and Er. Imtiyaz Akbar Najar PhD Scholar.