APCCF Kashmir reviews progress of works taken up by Forest department

The APCCF Kashmir, Farooq Gillani, today held a review meeting of all the Forest divisions of Central Kashmir, Srinagar Circle, regarding progress of works ending March 2021 besides ongoing and proposed works for the year 2021-22.

During the meeting, It was informed that the Biodiversity Park, approved by the Steering Committee CAMPA is under progress at Harran Shalbugh area of district Ganderbal and the total project is scheduled to be completed at a cost of Rs. 5.68 crores.

It was given out that the Biodiversity Park is being established with a view to conserve the biodiversity of the area, creation of awareness among the visitors and nature lovers.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of work about the beautification, by way of plantation on both sides of yatra route leading to Shri Amarnath Ji holy cave from Baltal side.

It was informed that the work has been taken up by way of planting Junipers, Betula, other bushes and avenue plants, especially from Domail to Bradimarg from Baltal side.

During the meeting, it was also informed that at Tosamaidan degraded forest area in district Budgam, an area of 92 hacs have been developed by the Pirpanjal Forest Division, further 65 hacs will be covered during the current year 2021-22.

All the forest field officers were also impressed to take up direct sowing of Seed balls in degraded forest areas, under the low cost greening technology recently introduced by the department.

The DFOs were asked to start the implementation of the approved works program for the year 2021-22 under different schemes in a time bound manner, so that the desired targets are achieved on the ground.

The protection of Forest in vulnerable pockets of Pirpanjal division Budgam and Sindh forest divisions was also reviewed with the officers of the Forest Protection Force.

Among others, Zubair Ahmad Shah, Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle, DFO Sindh, Urban, Bandipora, Pirpanjal and Tangmarg Forest Divisions, and officers of FPF attended the meeting.