Arms and ammunition recovered in north Kashmir's Karnah

Police along with Army on Monday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition in Dhani area of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An Army spokesman said the area is in “very close proximity” and “under direct observation of Pakistani Army posts” along the Line of Control.

As per a police spokesperson, the recovery includes 5 AK rifles, 6 AK magazines, 7 pistols and 9 pistol magazines.

He said a case has been registered into the matter and investigation is going on.

The Army statement said that in the last two years, a total of 16 weapons and over 50 kg of narcotics have been recovered from Karnah.