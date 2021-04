The 1000 Lpm high-flow oxygen plant would be made functional within a week at district hospital Bandipora in north Kashmir, officials said Monday.

According to officials, Deputy Commissioner BandiporaOwais Ahmad inspected the installation on Monday.

Greater Kashmir had on Saturday reported about the oxygen plant being still incomplete despite the work on it being on since December last year and despite a ward being kept dedicated on a stand by for COVID-19 at the facility.