Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 1:39 AM

Bears spotted on Bandipora-Gurez road

OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 1:39 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A sleuth of bears appeared on the Bandipora-Gurez road in this north Kashmir district, creating a scare among the people.

The bears were spotted by the officials of the Mechanical department Tuesday evening when they were clearing snow from the roadside.

Trending News

Apni Party announces district youth wing for Srinagar

PDP welcomes LoC ceasefire agreement

Steep hike in LPG, petrol prices hurting people: NC

Representational Photo

Father-son duo gets lifer, mother 7 years jail for killing family member

“We were shocked and scared when we saw bears moving around on the road near ChakNalla,” one of the officials of the department said.

He said the wild animals on seeing them moved towards a village.

“We immediately alerted the people as well as the Wildlife department,” he said.

Latest News

Medical check up camp for children in Mendhar village

Ansari, JUWF delegation call on LG

Representational Photo

7 shops gutted in Ramban village

'Domestic violence - Legal provisions, protections'

Following this, a team from the Wildlife department arrived with firecrackers to push the bears away from the village.

“We successfully drove them away to the forests,” said Nazir Ahmad, a wildlife official. “We are not sure whether it was a single family of bears. However, their presence near the human population is a matter of concern.”

Ahmad said during the winters, bears normally remain asleep.

“The heavy snow might have forced them to come downhill in search of food,” he said.

Related News