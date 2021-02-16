Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 5:04 PM

Bollywood to revive J&K's glory in Indian cinema: LG Sinha

A statement said the move will “add momentum to make the UT a favourite film shooting destination and boost tourism”.
Photo Courtesy: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday had a meeting with Bollywood bigwigs in the film capital of India, Mumbai wherein he extended all possible support to the industry in choosing Jammu and Kashmir as a preferred shooting destination.

An official handout by the LG’s office said that the Bollywood film fraternity was keen to revive J&K’s glory in the Indian cinema adding the J&K administration would extend all possible support in the endeavor.

It said the move will “add momentum to make the UT a favourite film shooting destination and boost tourism”.

The official twitter handle of LG’s office posted pictures of LG’s meeting with the Bollywood bigwigs including renowned director Imtiaz Ali, producer-director Ekta Kapoor, film trade analysts, Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahta besides Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Sanjay Tripathi.

“#FilmFraternity comes together to revive the incredible glory of #JammuKashmir in #IndianCinema. It was a wonderful interaction, which will add momentum to make the UT a favourite film shooting destination & boost tourism. Willing to extend all support,” twitter handle of the LG’s office posted.

Kashmir valley has lately emerged as the shooting hotspot for the showbiz industry even as tourist flow has also picked up in the recent months.

