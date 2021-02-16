Bollywood to revive J&K's glory in Indian cinema: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday had a meeting with Bollywood bigwigs in the film capital of India, Mumbai wherein he extended all possible support to the industry in choosing Jammu and Kashmir as a preferred shooting destination.
An official handout by the LG’s office said that the Bollywood film fraternity was keen to revive J&K’s glory in the Indian cinema adding the J&K administration would extend all possible support in the endeavor.
It said the move will “add momentum to make the UT a favourite film shooting destination and boost tourism”.
The official twitter handle of LG’s office posted pictures of LG’s meeting with the Bollywood bigwigs including renowned director Imtiaz Ali, producer-director Ekta Kapoor, film trade analysts, Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahta besides Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Sanjay Tripathi.
#FilmFraternity comes together to revive incredible glory of #JammuKashmir in #IndianCinema. It was a wonderful interaction, which will add momentum to make the UT a favourite film shooting destination & boost tourism.Willing to extend all support. pic.twitter.com/iLn6FWigZB— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) February 15, 2021
“#FilmFraternity comes together to revive the incredible glory of #JammuKashmir in #IndianCinema. It was a wonderful interaction, which will add momentum to make the UT a favourite film shooting destination & boost tourism. Willing to extend all support,” twitter handle of the LG’s office posted.
Warm welcome #DineshVijan #ImtiazAli @ektarkapoor @niteshtiwari22 #AshwiniIyerTiwari #SsanjayTripathi #MahavirJain @taran_adarsh @KomalNahta @nitishwarKumar pic.twitter.com/pPqRlgwKoU— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) February 15, 2021
Kashmir valley has lately emerged as the shooting hotspot for the showbiz industry even as tourist flow has also picked up in the recent months.