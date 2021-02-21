Bootlegger arrested in Sopore, drug peddler booked under PSA in Ganderbal: Police

A bootlegger was arrested and illicit liquor recovered from his possession in Sopore, Police said Sunday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police in its recent action against drug dealings and illegal activities arrested a bootlegger in Sopore and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

The statement said that a drug peddler was also booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Ganderbal.

It said that Police officials at a checkpoint established at Dangiwacha intercepted a vehicle (JK05D-0236) driven by Tariq Ahmad Khan of Rampur, Uri.

The Police statement said that during search, Police officials were able to recover illicit liquor from his possession.

It said that he had been arrested and shifted to Police Station Dangiwacha where he remains in custody.

The statement said that the vehicle used in the commission of crime had also been seized.

Police said that a case under FIR No 28/2021 under the relevant sections of the law had been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha and further investigations were in progress.

The statement said that in Ganderbal a huge cache of contraband substances were recovered from a drug peddler identified as Shamaas Din Lone alias Shaba of Duderhama, Ganderbal.

Police said a case vide FIR numbers 99/2013, 202/2013 and 126/2018 had been registered at Police Station Ganderbal in this regard.

The Police statement said that the investigation into the case was completed and the arrested drug peddler was booked under the PSA after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities.

The Police statement said that the community members should come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers and illegal activities in their neighbourhood.

“Persons found indulging in drug peddling and illegal activities will be dealt as per the law,” the statement said. “Our consistent actions against illegal activities should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”