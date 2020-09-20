Branwar bridge, WSS Mammer inaugurated

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal on Sunday inaugurated the Branwar bridge constructed over the Power canal and upgradation work of Water Supply Scheme (WSS) Mammer B.

During his visit to Kangan Sub- division he also inspected several ongoing works. The Executive Engineer R&B informed the DDC that the bridge was approved at the cost of Rs 1.50 crore with which over 10,000 souls of 4 villages including Mammer, Thune, Awanpati and Branwar will be benefited.

On the occasion the DDC also inspected the progress of Thune-Branwar road of lengh 3 km which is approved at the cost of Rs. 5.90 crore.

The Executive Engineer R&B informed the DDC that the work on the road is in full swing and will get completed within stipulated timeframe.

Meanwhile, the DDC inaugurated the upgradation work at WSS Mammer-B which was approved under Back to Village 1 at the cost of Rs. 8.5 lakh

The Executive Engineer PHE informed the DDC that with this up-gradation work morethan 10,000 souls of three villages including Mammer, Kasanapati and Thune will be supplied treated water through the same scheme now.