Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 29, 2020, 11:34 PM

Budgam Kidnapping | Incident painful, shameful: Qayoom Wani

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 29, 2020, 11:34 PM
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Tuesday expressed anguish over the kidnapping and sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and demanded strict action against the accused.

A statement of JKCSF issued here said that the JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani said that the incident was “shameful” and a “stain on our society” and demanded severe punishment for the accused.

Trending News
Representational Image

Militant associate held in Awantipora, explosive substance recovered: Police

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Lawaypora gunfight: Mehbooba writes to LG, seeks his intervention in returning bodies of slain to families

Police claims recovery of 'unique' Chinese grenades from arrested TRF overground worker in Baramulla

Representational Photo

Two KAS officers given additional charge

The statement quoted Wani as saying that the abduction of a 23-year-old woman in Narkora Budgam on December 22 had caused a wave of public outrage.

“It has come to our notice that the accused is son of a prominent businessman and is trying to influence the case,” Wani said in the statement. The JKCSF statement sought intervention of the higher officials to ensure transparency in the case.

Related News