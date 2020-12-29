Budgam Kidnapping | Incident painful, shameful: Qayoom Wani

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Tuesday expressed anguish over the kidnapping and sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and demanded strict action against the accused.

A statement of JKCSF issued here said that the JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani said that the incident was “shameful” and a “stain on our society” and demanded severe punishment for the accused.

The statement quoted Wani as saying that the abduction of a 23-year-old woman in Narkora Budgam on December 22 had caused a wave of public outrage.

“It has come to our notice that the accused is son of a prominent businessman and is trying to influence the case,” Wani said in the statement. The JKCSF statement sought intervention of the higher officials to ensure transparency in the case.