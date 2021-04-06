Burglar held in Sopore, stolen items recovered

Sopore police on Tuesday said that it has arrested a notorious burglar and recovered some stolen items also.

Police Spokesman in a statement said “on 5th April 2021, at about 23:15 hours a team of Police Station Sopore apprehended a notorious/Habitual burglar identified him as Shabir Ahmad Sheikh S/O Abdul Hamid Sheikh of Model Town Sopore, who was found involved in a theft case FIR No. 329/2020 US 454, 380 IPC Police Station Sopore and recovered blankets etc. from his possession. “

“It is pertinent to mention that accused is a habitual offender who is involved in burglary cases not only in Sopore town but in other districts also,” it said.