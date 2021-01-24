CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

CADD Centre Training Services is conducting its 23rd annual CADD scholarship test, CADD Quest 2021 on January 30 and January 31.

A statement of CADD issued here said that the institution was providing opportunity to the meritorious professional students to avail a scholarship upto 50 percent on various skill-based CAD courses.

“CADD Quest is a scholarship initiative taken by the CADD centre about two decades ago with the ultimate aim to provide technical skills and make students industry-ready. Over the last 23 years, approximately 7 lakh students have been benefited by this event, and the empowerment is continuing nationally,” the statement said. “SkyTech Engineers, the authorised training partner of the CADD Centre Chennai for Kashmir region since last 13 years has been conducting this test in the Valley since 2008 which has empowered hundreds of deserving students to enhance their CAD skill development utilising the scholarship discount pattern set by the company head Majid Bala.”

It said that the test dates for this year are January 30 and 31.

“Online registrations have already started on www.caddcentre.com and the students can take the test from any place through their desktop, laptop, or mobile phone. One can also take the test at our approved centres in Rajbagh and Nowgam,” the statement said. “The online test comprises 50 objective-type questions on general knowledge, Math, English and aptitude. The scholarship will be offered to the candidates based on their scores. The scholarship exam is open for all, from the students who passed 10th exam to experienced professionals.”