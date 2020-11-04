Centre working on pre-planned agenda: Soz

Expressing resentment against new land laws for J&K, senior Congress leader, Saif Ud Din Soz on Tuesday said the Centre continues to disregard the feelings of people of J&K People.

“The central government wants to implement its pre-planned agenda in J&K, which is not going to yield any advantage to it,” said Soz, in a statement. “One fails to understand the urgency of the central government to do everything that is unpalatable to people of J&K state.”

He said J&K land laws were finalised in the present form during Maharaja Hari Singh’s time. “The paramount condition was that the land both agricultural and non-agricultural would be purchased by people genuinely domiciled in J&K state.

“The successive governments ensured that any transfer of ownership of land took place amongst the bonafide residents of J&K state only. Now, the Centre seems to be dead-set to cause unease in minds by entitling outsiders to buy land in J&K state,” said Soz.