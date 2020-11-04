Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 11:55 PM

Centre working on pre-planned agenda: Soz

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 11:55 PM
File Photo of Saifuddin Soz
File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Expressing resentment against new land laws for J&K, senior Congress leader, Saif Ud Din Soz on Tuesday said the Centre continues to disregard the feelings of people of J&K People.

“The central government wants to implement its pre-planned agenda in J&K, which is not going to yield any advantage to it,” said Soz, in a statement. “One fails to understand the urgency of the central government to do everything that is unpalatable to people of J&K state.”

Trending News

Lower classes' exams to commence from second week of November; 8th and 9th standard from Nov 15

File Photo of State Election Commissioner K K Sharma

State Election Commission announces 8-phase maiden DDC polls in J&K from November 28

Dr Naveed Bashir Rounyal / File Photo

Doctor, 37, dies due to COVID-19 in J&K's Banihal

Representational Photo

Divisional Commissioners of Jammu, Kashmir regions nominated as liaison officers for Panchayat, DDC elections

He said J&K land laws were finalised in the present form during Maharaja Hari Singh’s time. “The paramount condition was that the land both agricultural and non-agricultural would be purchased by people genuinely domiciled in J&K state.

“The successive governments ensured that any transfer of ownership of land took place amongst the bonafide residents of J&K state only. Now, the Centre seems to be dead-set to cause unease in minds by entitling outsiders to buy land in J&K state,” said Soz.

Related News