Ch Ramzan expresses gratitude to people

Senior National Conference leader, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan on Thursday expressed gratitude to people who offered their condolences and sympathy on the death of his father, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Chodhry.

“We greatly appreciate that most people, despite wanting to visit us in person to offer their condolences, called us on phone,” said Choudhary .

The family expressed gratitude to all including political, social, educational and religious organisations, and others who expressed condolence and solidarity with them.

“Together with my family and near and dear ones, I feel highly obliged by the affection shown by people who surrounded and shared our agony,” he said.

