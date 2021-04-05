Charge-sheet produced against Punjab conman for duping Kashmiri youth: Crime Branch

The Crime Branch Kashmir Monday produced a charge-sheet against a conman from Punjab for duping Kashmiri youth on the pretext of providing them with jobs.

A statement of Crime Branch issued here said that the charge-sheet was produced in a case under FIR No 31/2009 under section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against SachanWadwaArora of Subhash Nagar, Defence Colony, Ludhiana, Punjab, before the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate, 13th Finance Commission Srinagar.

It said that the Crime Branch Kashmir had received a communication from the Employees of Nexus Software alleging that “Pinacle India” company had with deceitful means grabbed lakhs of rupees from 300 employees as a security from them on assurance of providing them with jobs of Rs 12,000 per month wages.

The statement said that despite the data editing work, the necessary wages were not paid nor was the amount obtained as security deposit returned to them.

It said that a case was lodged at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir.

The statement said that during the course of investigation, it was found that the accused Arora, the self-styled Managing Director of the non-existing company “Pinacle India” had grabbed lakhs of rupees from the youth of Kashmir valley.