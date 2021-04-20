COVID-19: KU postpones 4th Year B Pharma exam

The Kashmir University has decided to postpone the 4th year B Pharmacy exams which were scheduled from April 22 following students’ demand in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Greater Kashmir received several calls from the distressed students who demanded the postponement of the exams.

Following the demand by students, the head of the Pharmacy Department was asked to postpone the exams for time being, Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat said.

Accordingly, the HoD has informed the students about the postponement through a WhatsApp message, a student said. The Dean Academic Affairs further asked the students to return to their homes as the varsity was unlikely to notify the fresh dates for the deferred exams for now.

“I understand that we are going through the difficult times and the safety of the students is of paramount importance for us. The students can go to their homes,” he said.

He however informed the students that the deferred exam once rescheduled will be held in offline mode. “The students should be prepared that there will be no online exam as it takes different preparation for paper setting and other formalities,” Prof Bhat said.