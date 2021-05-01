Kashmir, Today's Paper
COVID-19 Lockdown violations: 40 arrested, 335 fined, 26 FIRs registered

Representational Photo
During last 24hrs, police have arrested 40 persons, lodged 26 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of `51,270/- from 335 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout Kashmir valley.

According to a statement issued here, besides, 11 vehicles and 04 two-wheelers were also seized for violating guidelines/restrictions. The special drive against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley.

In Bandipora, DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad accompanied by SSP Bandipora Mohammad Zahid and other officers visited various places/markets of Bandipora to inspect the implementation of restrictions and COVID-19 guidelines/SOPs to combat 2nd wave of COVID-19. “During the visit, the officers impressed upon the people to exhibit compliance to the government directions for larger public safety and health and also sought their cooperation. They also appealed traders/transporters to strictly follow government orders and COVID-19 SOPs so that the infection rate may be significantly reduced,” it said.

