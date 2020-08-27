DC G'bal for prompt response to patients in home isolation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today directed the BMOs to ensure prompt response to patients in home isolation in case of emergency and regular health checkups to ensure their proper monitoring.

The DC gave these directions during a meeting of the Health Department to review the implementation of mitigation efforts to minimize the further transmission of COVID-19 infection in the district.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on sampling in Red Zones, Rapid Antigen Testing, contact tracing, Home Quarantine protocol, follow-up of Quarantine patients, Community surveillance, monitoring of co-morbids, availability of oximeter, functioning of Covid Control Room (Health) and Community surveillance teams.

The CMO briefed the DC about steps taken to achieve sampling targets on a daily basis and status of availability of oximeter, ventilators and rapid antigen kits.

While addressing the meeting, the DC urged upon the BMOs to ensure aggressive target sampling in all Red Zone areas of the district especially service providers, pregnant ladies, old age persons besides, surveillance teams were instructed to ensure prompt contact tracing so that chance of infection is mitigated.