DC Kulgam reviews Eid, ID arrangements

District Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Saturday convened a meeting to to review the arrangements put in place for the ensuing festival of Eid ul Adha.

The DC emphasized on PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking water supply across the district during the festival days.

Later, the DC also held a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the smooth celebration of Independence Day (ID) here.

The meeting discussed the venue for the main function, fool-proof security arrangements, decoration, salute by March past contingents of JKP, CRPF and others and playing of Shahnai Vadan.

It was also decided that a full dress rehearsal shall be held on August 13, 2020.