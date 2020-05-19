Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
May 20, 2020

DGP Dilbag Singh visits army hospital

Enquires about health of injured CRPF, police personnel
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday visited 92 Base Hospital BB Cantt here to enquire about health of CRPF and police personnel who were injured in NawaKadal gunfight.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar to the hospital to know the welfare of injured personnel.

The DGP met the doctors treating the injured and impressed for all possible treatment for their early recovery.

He assured the injured personnel that all possible help and assistance will be provided to them.

The personnel were injured during the encounter at Nawa Kadal area here which ended with the killing of two militants.

During the operation, three CRPF and one police personnel sustained injuries and were evacuated to the Hospital.

