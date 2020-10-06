DGP sanctions over Rs 3.28 crore welfare relief

Continuing with an aim to provide more and more welfare measures for police personnel and to give financial assistance to meet the urgent needs, Director General of Police, J&K Shri Dilbag Singh sanctioned welfare loan in favour of 328 officers and personnel of J&K Police. The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.

As per the PHQ order welfare loan/relief of Rs.3, 27, 55,000/- has been sanctioned in favour of 328 police personnel.

Among these 328 police personnel, 37 personnel have been provided loan and relief for self-treatment and treatment of their dependents. 276 police personnel have been provided loan to meet the expenses of their own marriage, marriage of wards. Seven police personnel were provided loan for circumcision of their wards. Seven police personnel have been provided loan for higher education of their wards and one policeman has been provided relief for defray losses suffered in a fire incident.

The DGP J&K also sanctioned rupees five thousand each out of Police Pariwar Fund in favour of 188 police personnel as financial assistance who had tested positive for COVID-19 during the prevailing pandemic.

Pertinent to mention here that from June this year Rs.33.00 lakh financial assistance has been sanctioned in favour of 660 officers / Police Personnel who contracted the coronavirus infection.

Welfare loan/relief is sanctioned in favour of J&K Police personnel to meet the expenses of different natures including self-treatment, treatment of dependents, and education of wards, self-marriage and marriage of wards, circumcision/yognopavit of son. The loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries.