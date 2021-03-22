Director Information reviews deptt's functioning in Kashmir division

Director Information and Public Relations Rahul Pandey Monday held a meeting with the officers of divisional office here at Directorate of Information and Public Relations Srinagar and reviewed the functioning of the department.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting reviewed the administrative issues of the department besides discussing various aspects relating to the guidelines laid down in the Media Policy and its adherence by the newspapers and other publications.

The Director Information emphasized that the department needs to encourage healthy journalism and ensure that publications adhere to basic standards of printing and original content.

The improvement of Online Advertisement Distribution Portal, empanelment of newspapers, filling up of vacant posts, media coverage of major events also came up for discussion.

Discussing the issue of implementation of Media Policy, the Director said that those newspapers need to be encouraged that run on professional lines and maintain the desired standards.

He said plagiarism and irregularity needs to be checked and added that the newspapers practicing this would have to face action under the relevant provisions of media policy which may entail suspension and de-empanelment.

The Director issued appropriate instructions to the officers for making the functioning of the department more vibrant.

Urging officers to work in a coordinated manner, the Director asked them to ensure that adequate coverage was given to programmes and initiatives of the government.

He said that effective promotional campaigns need to be carried out to promote major events taking place in Jammu and Kashmir during the current tourist season.