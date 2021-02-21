Drang Khag residents seek posting of Patwari

Residents of Drang in Khag Tehsil of Budgam district have appealed authorities to post a Patwari in their area as they have been suffering due to the absence of revenue official for over a year.

According to residents, the officials had transferred patwari of the halqa few years back and later they posted a female patwari who too was shifted and since then the area is without a patwari.

“We appeal the district authorities to post a patwari for Drang in Khag tehsil immediately as the entire population of the area continue to suffer for want of the concerned revenue official,” said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Drang.