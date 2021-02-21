Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 11:25 PM

Drang Khag residents seek posting of Patwari

UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 11:25 PM
Residents of Drang in Khag Tehsil of Budgam district have appealed authorities to post a Patwari in their area as they have been suffering due to the absence of revenue official for over a year.

According to residents, the officials had transferred patwari of the halqa few years back and later they posted a female patwari who too was shifted and since then the area is without a patwari.

Greater Kashmir

“We appeal the district authorities to post a patwari for Drang in Khag tehsil immediately as the entire population of the area continue to suffer for want of the concerned revenue official,” said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Drang.

