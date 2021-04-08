Edibles, live-saving drugs shortage in Gurez, Keran, Tangdhar: NC

National Conference (NC) Thursday expressed concern over the scarcity of edibles and other life-saving drugs in the remote hamlets of Kupwara and Bandipora districts saying that people living in far-flung areas of Gurez and Keran continue to suffer for want of all-weather surface connectivity.

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing concern over the shortage of edibles, LPG and other life-saving drugs in Gurez and Keran areas of north Kashmir, NC leader Muhammad Akbar Lone said, “The authorities had said that traffic to these areas will be restored after improvement in weather conditions and after getting a green signal from the officials deployed on the ground. However, the traffic has not been restored yet and people living in the area continue to remain disconnected from the local district headquarters.”

He said the problems faced by the people living in Gurez, Tangdhar, Tulal, Machil, Keran, and Dawar get compounded due to the absence of an all-weather surface connectivity with the rest of the country.

Lone said that the government should expedite construction of Gurez-Bandipora all-weather tunnel.