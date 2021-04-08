Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 11:54 PM

Edibles, live-saving drugs shortage in Gurez, Keran, Tangdhar: NC

‘Govt should expedite construction of Gurez-Bandipora all-weather tunnel’
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 11:54 PM
File Photo

National Conference (NC) Thursday expressed concern over the scarcity of edibles and other life-saving drugs in the remote hamlets of Kupwara and Bandipora districts saying that people living in far-flung areas of Gurez and Keran continue to suffer for want of all-weather surface connectivity.

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing concern over the shortage of edibles, LPG and other life-saving drugs in Gurez and Keran areas of north Kashmir, NC leader Muhammad Akbar Lone said, “The authorities had said that traffic to these areas will be restored after improvement in weather conditions and after getting a green signal from the officials deployed on the ground. However, the traffic has not been restored yet and people living in the area continue to remain disconnected from the local district headquarters.”

Trending News

COVID19 SOPs; Violators fined in Ganderbal

Riyaz Punjabi in this file photo (GK Picture)

Prof Riyaz Punjabi's demise widely condoled

Advisor Bhatnagar reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Baltal

Statehood restoration imperative for holistic development: Altaf Bukhari

He said the problems faced by the people living in Gurez, Tangdhar, Tulal, Machil, Keran, and Dawar get compounded due to the absence of an all-weather surface connectivity with the rest of the country.

Lone said that the government should expedite construction of Gurez-Bandipora all-weather tunnel.

Related News