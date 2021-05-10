'Ensure double mask, social distancing while Eid shopping'

In view of surge in COVID cases, experts have advised people to ensue to ensure double mask and social distancing while shopping for upcoming Eid.

“During shopping especially for Eid, people tend to rush to bakery, poultry and meat shops. People must ensure to avoid rush, wear double mask and ensure social distancing,” said Dr Showkat Shah, critical care expert.

“There is high risk of contracting COVID in congested places like markets. Doctors had last year predicted second wave of COVID but people didn’t take any precautions. If we had listened to the health advisories properly then things would not have been so distressing and out of control especially in Srinagar,” said Shah who is medical superintendent of Khyber Medical Institute.

“We must recount the history of Spanish flu in 1919 in which millions of people died during the second wave. Month of May is very crucial and afterwards cases and mortality rate are expected to decrease. Till this wave disappears, there are few viable options for us to save ourselves from the virus or at least minimise its ill-effects. We need to go for vaccination, wear double mask, keep social distancing and avoid gatherings, he said.