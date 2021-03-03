Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Awantipora,
UPDATED: March 4, 2021, 1:23 AM

Farooq Abdullah visits IUST

GK News Network
Awantipora,
UPDATED: March 4, 2021, 1:23 AM

Member Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah today visited Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).

In a statement the varsity said that the Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi, apprised the MP about the past achievements and future action plans of the University. He said that University is striving hard to be a centre of excellence, besides developing and cultivating critical acumen among students.

“While lauding the growth showed by the University, Dr Farooq congratulated the entire IUST fraternity on having built a great reputation as a premier science and technology University, in Jammu Kashmir and the Country, within a very short span of time. Dr Farooq lauded the efforts of the University in promoting Innovations and Entrepreneurship culture among the students,” the statement reads.

Registrar IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal, Finance Officer Sameer Wazir, Controller of Examinations Dr Mohammad Amin Bhat and Spl. Secretary to Vice Chancellor Mursheed A. Khan were also present on the occasion.

