Forest team to verify reports of damages in Doodhganga area

J&K Forest department has set-up a team to verify the reports of alleged damage and encroachment in upper reaches of Doodhganga valley.

An order issued by the department said a 4-member committee headed by Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, Deputy Director Forest Protection Force, Srinagar has been constituted to verify the alleged damage and encroachment in “various forests and upland meadows in Doodhganga range of Pir Panchal Forest Division, Budgam.”

“The party shall comb out various compartments of Doodhganga range including its meadows where alleged damage/encroachment has been reported,” the order said.

The team has been asked to submit its report within 10 days.