Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 3:59 PM

Health worker injured as militants attack police party in Kulgam

Meanwhile, police and army have cordoned off the area and started searches in the area to nab the attackers.
A civilian was injured after militants attacked a police party in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that the militants attacked the police party this afternoon. In the attack, a civilian, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad, was injured who has been referred to Anantnag hospital.

Block Medical Officer Kulgam Dr. Nighat told GNS that Ahmad who is working as basic health worker at Yaripora Sub District Hospital was critically injured.

She said that Ahmad, a resident of Wanpoh, has been shifted to GMC Anantnag. “His condition remains critical,” she added.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar told the news agency KNO that the militants travelling in a vehicle opened fire at a police party.

Related News