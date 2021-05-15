IED recovered in Pulwama: Police

A10-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, Police said.

It said that it had averted a major tragedy by recovering the IED.

A Police official said that following inputs that militants were planning to carry an IED attack, the forces personnel picked a few persons in Barpora village in Pulwama and during questioning they provided information about the IED weighing about 10 kg.

Sources said, at least, three persons had been arrested in the village.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that they received inputs that Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were planning to carry out ‘spectacular’ IED attacks.

“On the basis of which few suspects were questioned and on their admission an IED weighing 10 kg has been recovered from Pulwama, thus a major attack has been averted,” the spokesman said.