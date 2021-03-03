IGP briefs probationary IPS officers about intelligence gathering

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar Wednesday briefed the probationary IPS officers about different modes of intelligence collections like Humint and Techint.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that addressing a group of 33 IPS probationary officers of 2018 batch at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, the IGP also briefed them about the intelligence gathering during investigation of militancy-related cases and timely launching of anti-militancy operations with other forces personnel to achieve the desired result.

It said that Kumar and DIG Central Kashmir Range, Srinagar, Amit Kumar briefed the probationary officers about the recent challenges being faced by Police in view of militancy, fresh recruitment of youth into militant ranks, new burial management, law and order issues and other security issues in Kashmir valley.

The statement said that the probationary IPS officers were also informed about the roles of the paramilitary forces in detail like performing law and order, duties of the road operation parties, VIP security, election duties, Amarnath yatra duties and guarding vital installations.

It said that on border management, the IGP Kashmir also appraised the probationary IPS officers about the issues emerging due to ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) and the problems faced by Police and civil administration in dealing with the situation.

The statement said that the probationary IPS officers were also apprised about the measures being taken to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid on LoC by the Army.

It said that the DIG CKR Srinagar Amit Kumar shared his experiences while leading anti-militancy operations from the front.

The statement said that SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal also presented a detailed presentation about the role of J&K Police in the maintaining law and order and fighting militancy.

It said SP Operation Srinagar Tahir Ashraf Bhatti also gave a detailed presentation on technical surveillance, cyber crimes and other challenges faced by Police at the ground level.