Army on Wednesday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LOC) in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmirs Kupwara district.

In a tweet Army said suspected BAT (Border Action Team) action bid foiled in Tangdhar on Wednesday morning, suspicious activity was observed of 3-4 militants by this side army, close to forward post along LC.

The tweet further reads, timely action by this side army foiled this infiltration bid. Searches are underway in the area tweet further reads.