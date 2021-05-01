Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 12:04 AM

International Labour Day | NC will work for workers' welfare: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday appreciated the hard work and determination of numerous workers, saying the party would continue to work for the welfare of the workers.

In his message on the International Labour Day (May Day), Abdullah appreciated the toil of the workers allied with organised and unorganised sectors, and salaried and manual laborers.

Abdullah said that NC, since its inception, had been associated with the farmers, artisans and workers in various other sectors.

“As a high-spirited community we do remember the supreme sacrifices of the scores of weavers who raised their voice against the wanton discrimination and excruciating tax system at Zaldagar. Similarly, the silk factory agitation was also a milestone in the history of Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah said that procrastination of rich was a form of oppression, saying that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) also made it obligatory to pay the labourer his wages before his sweat dries out. “Keeping in with its socialist and participatory ideology, the party will work for the protection of small marginalised traders, salaried class, daily wagers, manual laborers and other workers in both organised as well as unorganised sectors,” he said. “Our party is also committed to work towards ensuring job security, and  better quality health insurances, compensation and better working condition of manual labourers.”

