JKVDA expresses gratitude to Govt

JK Veterinary Doctors Association (JKVDA) has extended gratitude to Lieutenant Governor’s administration for resolving their various issues.

“Besides due to intervention of Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Navin Kumar Chaudhary LDO, SDO and time bound promotions saw the light of the day. JKVDA has full faith that the government shall continue the process of promotions in other cadres also as per the prevalent rules. Implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and introduction of fresh schemes like IDDS, ISDS, IPDP, Fodder Development Scheme, Poultry policy 2020, NADCP have reached the doors of farmers,” JKVDA said in a statement. “JKVDA is committed to work for all the veterinarians and will ensure that justice prevails at all steps,” it said.