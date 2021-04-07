Kakapora school gutted

A government school building was damaged in a fire incident in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday night.

Locals rushed to the Government Girls High School, Kakapora and tried to stop the fire from spreading.

Soon the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames but by then the fire had damaged the building completely along with records and furniture.

The students of the school were seen crying outside the gutted school building.

Police said that the initial investigation suggests that the fire started due to short circuit.