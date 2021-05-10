Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 2:18 AM

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 20

Kashmir University. File Photo
The University of Kashmir (KU) Monday extended the last date for admission to 1st and 2nd Semester Choice Based Credit System Scheme for BA, BSc, BScH, B.Com, BCA, BBA, BMMMC, OCMIL (General and Honors) programme at undergraduate level (in respective colleges) up to and including May 20, 2021.

A statement of KU issued here said that the eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the already-issued detailed notification available on the university website www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in.

