Mild tremors felt in J&K

Moderate earthquake jolts Kishtwar

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir with its epicentre at the India-Pakistan border region, the Met said.

The tremors were felt at 1.53 a.m. at 33.03 degrees north and 73.63 degrees east at a depth of 10 km inside the earth.

Kashmir is situated in a highly vulnerable seismological region.

A temblor measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the valley in October 8, 2005 in which over 80,000 people were killed on the both sides of the Line of Control.

