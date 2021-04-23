Muslims across J&K complete first stage of fasting as Ramadhan enters 2nd Ashra

Muslims across J&K completed the first stage of fasting as Ramadhan entered the second Ashra (stage) of Maghfirat (forgiveness) on Friday sunset.

The holy month of blessings in the Islamic calendar is divided into three parts of 10 days each called an Ashra, a word meaning “ten” in Arabic.

The third Ashra begins on 20th day of Ramadhan sunset.

“The highlight of the first 10 days of Ramadhan is Rehmat (mercy), the second 10 days open doors of Maghfirat (forgiveness) and the last 10 days grant Nijat (deliverance) from the hellfire – all subject to the sincerity of one’s efforts and the acceptance by Almighty Allah,” said Grand Mufti of J&K Nasir-ul-Islam.

“In the blink of an eye, the first 10 days have already passed. Friday sunset set the second Ashra in motion, the 10 days that open the gates of Allah’s forgiveness,” the Grand Mufti said.

He said these last 10 days were also known as the days of seeking refuge from hellfire.

“These last ten days of Ramadhan are very significant as they are when Laylat-ul-Qadr takes place. The holy night of Laylat-ul-Qadr commemorates the night when the holy Quran was first revealed. This holy night has to be sought in the last 10 days of the odd nights,” Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said.

He said that no one knows whether they would be alive for the next Ramadhan or not.

“Therefore, the current Ramadhan should be spent in the best manner to earn maximum blessings and mercy from Allah,” the Grand Mufti said. “It is the best opportunity for all Muslims to collect more blessings of Allah and pray for their forgiveness and to be saved from the hellfire during the remaining stages (Ashra) of the ongoing Ramadhan.”

He reiterated his appeal to Muslims for paying Zakat-ul-Fitr, locally known as Sadaqat-ul-Fitr, by or before Eid prayers, the best within these days.

The Grand Mufti has fixed the amount at Rs 62 per person for this year.