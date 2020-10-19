'My Town My Pride' | Development creates a sense of security among people, says LG Sinha

In connection with “My Town My Pride programme, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Monday visited north Kashmir’s district Baramulla—saying that “development creates a sense of security among people.”

During his visit, the LG inaugurated and laid the foundation of public assets worth Rs 16.64 cr. He also inaugurated fish Market Bridge worth Rs 4.99 cr and laid the foundation of development and upgradation of Cariappa Park costing Rs 1.31 cr.

To mark the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over Wheelchairs, Hearing Aids, Motorized vending Cart, and Irrigation Pump set, KCC sanction letters, school bags, books and school uniforms, Old-Age & Widow Pension Orders, sanction orders, and financial assistance to the beneficiaries under various welfare and departmental schemes including PMAY Urban, IHHL Urban, NULM and different schemes of Agriculture, Horticulture, FCS&CA, and other departments.

Meanwhile, a fleet of Garbage collection vans of Municipal Council, Baramulla was flagged off by the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the developmental works created as assets would benefit the local population in meeting their needs and demands.

The Lt Governor dedicated the Fish Market Bridge to the public and said that the bridge will cater to the needs of thousands of pedestrians and the long pending demands of the locals have been redressed with the construction of this bridge.

It was informed that the bridge is a vital link between Old Town Iqbal Market and Fish Market which is a business hub of Baramulla town. It reduces the commuting distance of 1.50 km to 110 meters.

The assets inaugurated by the Lt Governor today include – Bagh-i-Islam community centre worth Rs 2.62 cr; 8 No.s of CT, PT under SBM worth Rs 1.2 cr; Machinery/transport facility for Municipal Council, Baramulla costing Rs 1.44 cr and distribution of door to door dustbins at a cost of Rs 39.80 lakhs.

The assets for those foundations were laid were – 3 MLD Sewage, 60 KLD STP costing Rs 9.65 cr; Car parking at Noor-ul-Huda Market at a cost of Rs 84 lakhs and beautification of the market by way of illumination costing Rs 50 lakhs. The Lt Governor also planted a sapling on the occasion. Artists spread awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic and other social issues through their cultural performances.