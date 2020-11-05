Notification for vacant seats of Sarpanchs, Panchs in Kupwara issued

Pursuant to notifications for conduct of District Development Council and Panchayat by-elections, public notices for three constituencies – Kalaroos, Kralpora and Tangdar – in district Kupwara were issued Thursday for the first phase.

Simultaneously, public notices have also been issued for vacant seats of eight Sarpanch and 79 Panch seats falling in these constituencies.

As per the notification, the last date for submission of nomination forms is November 12 while scrutiny of nomination papers should be held on November 13.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 16 while November 28 is the election date for the first phase with polling time from 7 am to 2 pm.

The counting for the Sarpanch and Panch seats would also be held on November 28 while the date of counting of votes for DDCs is December 22.

As per the data issued by District Election Officer Kupwara, 167 polling stations have been established which include 70 in Kalaroos, 46 in Kralpora and 51 in Tangdar.

A total of 505 Presiding and Polling Officers have been appointed for these constituencies.