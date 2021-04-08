One person arrested for illegal mining in Handwara: Police

One person was arrested and a vehicle seized for illegal mining and transportation of raw materials in Handwara, Police said Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued said that policemen from Police Post Langate arrested one person and seized his vehicle (JK03G-4560) which was being used to transport raw materials illegally extracted from Nallah Mawar.

The accused person has been identified as Javid Ahmad Mir, son of Nazir Ahmad Mir of Gulgam Kupwara.

Police registered a case under FIR No 77/2021 under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Handwara.