Panchayats 'disempowered' in J&K: Congress

Congress on Monday said that the government had disempowered Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a gathering of Sarpanchs and Panchs during the party’s 45-day ‘Panchayat Ki AurProgramme’ at Valentengo area of KundQazgund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the government had disempowered the Panchayats, badly hitting the developmental process at the grass root level.

Mir said that the government should explain to the people as to what it had delivered after repeated assurances and promises regarding inclusive development, employment and economic crisis confronting J&K.

He said that the government was also responsible for the unprecedented price hike on petrol, diesel, cooking gas and essentials.

A separate statement of JKPCC issued here said that presiding over a workers meeting of Congress at Samerbug area of Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, JKPCC Vice President Abdul RahidDar expressed serious concern over the difficulties faced by the people on account of rising unemployment, lack of development at grass root level.