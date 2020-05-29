Kashmir, Today's Paper
Pardesi demands widening of Khimber-Burzhama road

Youth National Conference Provincial Vice President, Kashmir Ahsan Pardesi Friday demanded widening of Khimber Gasu-Buzuhama road.

In a statement, Pardesi said local population of these areas has to go through immense hardship due to narrow road, leading to frequent and prolonged traffic jams.

He said the road widening has been long pending demand of people of Khimber, Burzhama and other adjoining areas to connect them with Khimber Gassu to Burzhama.

“The population of the two hamlets has seen exponential increase since the road was constructed. The road should be widened to cater to the increasing rush of traffic and people,” he said.

He urged the district and divisional administrations to remove the bottle necks and start the process of widening the road.

