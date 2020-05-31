Pastoral nomads begin seasonal migration amid COVID19 lockdown

Amid COVID19 lockdown, pastoral nomads have begun their seasonal migration to upper reaches of Sonamarg here.

As per the tradition, the tribal population starts the seasonal migration in the first week of April every year, undertaking 40 to 45 days of travel to reach upper area of Sonamarg in search of greener pastures.

However, this year the migration has got delayed by more than a month owing to the COVID19 lockdown.

The district administration Ganderbal has set-up screening posts for the nomads and livestock at different places.

“Bi-annual seasonal migration of nomads is set to start and nomads from various places are going to visit the highland pastures of Ganderbal along with their herds,” reads an order issued by the district magistrate.

For migration of nomads this year, the order reads, special arrangements have been put in place keeping in view COVID19 outbreak.

The Chief Medical Officer, Ganderbal and District Sheep Husbandry Officer have been asked to make all necessary arrangements for screening of the nomads.

The Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr KL Kakroo has been asked to prepare the route plan and ensure that nomads do not move through the red zones.

Kakroo said four first aid camps have been set-up at Nagbal, Haripora, Haknaar, and Naranaag for the nomads.

“We are registering the nomads and checking their details. Besides providing them the first aid we are also trying to create awareness regarding the health advisories and guidelines,” he said.