Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 3:21 AM

Police presents chargesheet

Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 3:21 AM
Greater Kashmir

Police on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet before the TADA Court against three militants.

In a statement, police said all the required evidences were collected against the three.

The case was presented before the Court of Additional District and Session Judge TADA/POTA for Judicial determination.

As per the case, on 2nd February 2020, a grenade was lobbed on a CRPF party deployed near Sumo Stand Pratap Park Srinagar, resulting in injuring seven civilians and two CRPF personnel of 171 Bn.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Kothibagh and investigation was initiated.

File pic

During the course of investigation, officers with the help of advanced technical tools identified the three militants involved in the incident.

