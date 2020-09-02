Power supply to remain affected at Amargarh Baramulla

Power Controller, Kashmir Province, Srinagar on Wednesday said that in order to facilitate Projects Wing to carry out augmentation works, power supply at Amargarh, Baramulla would remain affected.

According to official spokesperson, the Power Controller, Kashmir Province, said that the works under centrally sponsored scheme DDUGJY and PMDP-R, the 33 kV Amargarh Baramulla (Watergam) line shall observe shutdown on September 03 and 05 from 10 am to 6 pm.

The power supply to the areas fed from Chakloo, Ganapora, Handipora, Watergam and Ladoora Receiving Stations shall remain affected.

Similarly, in order to facilitate erection of poles with stringing of conductor at Ellahibagh Chowk, 33kV Habbak-Hazratbal line and 33 kV Habbak-Lalbazar line shall observe shutdown on September 03 and 05 from 10 am to 01 pm.

The power supply to the areas fed from Habbak, Hazratbal, Lal Bazar and Baghwan pora Receiving Stations shall remain affected.