Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 12:53 AM

Power supply to remain affected at Amargarh Baramulla

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 12:53 AM
Representational Pic

Power Controller, Kashmir Province, Srinagar on Wednesday said that in order to facilitate Projects Wing to carry out augmentation works, power supply at Amargarh, Baramulla would remain affected.

According to official spokesperson, the Power Controller, Kashmir Province, said that the works under centrally sponsored scheme DDUGJY and PMDP-R, the 33 kV Amargarh Baramulla (Watergam) line shall observe shutdown on September 03 and 05 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Trending News

1965 built bridge dismantled in Karnah, NC dismayed

Air Ticketing Fraud | Court directs Spicejet Manager to produce data within 15 days or face warrant

J&K admin lifts restriction on leave encashment

Out of 71 languishing projects, 13 completed: DC Ganderbal

The power supply to the areas fed from Chakloo, Ganapora, Handipora, Watergam and Ladoora Receiving Stations shall remain affected.

Similarly, in order to facilitate erection of poles with stringing of conductor at Ellahibagh Chowk, 33kV Habbak-Hazratbal line and 33 kV Habbak-Lalbazar line shall observe shutdown on September 03 and 05 from 10 am to 01 pm.

The power supply to the areas fed from Habbak, Hazratbal, Lal Bazar and Baghwan pora Receiving Stations shall remain affected.

Related News