Sagar seeks facilities for devotees during Urs of Hazrat Abu Bakar Sidiq (RA)

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday impressed upon the divisional administration of Kashmir to ensure round-the-clock facilities to the devotees during the annual Urs of Hazrat Abu Sidiq (RA).

A statement of NC issued here said that the administration was duty-bound to ensure hassle-free facilities for the Urs by providing round the clock transport facilities, drinking water and electricity supply at all the prominent shrines of Kashmir including Hazratbal, Kalashpura, Jenab Sahab Soura and other shrines.

The statement said that he also urged the administration to ensure swift commute of public transport on the roads leading to the major shrines across Kashmir.