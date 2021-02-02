Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 1:13 AM

Sagar seeks facilities for devotees during Urs of Hazrat Abu Bakar Sidiq (RA)

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 1:13 AM
File Photo of Ali Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday impressed upon the divisional administration of Kashmir to ensure round-the-clock facilities to the devotees during the annual Urs of Hazrat Abu Sidiq (RA).

A statement of NC issued here said that the administration was duty-bound to ensure hassle-free facilities for the Urs by providing round the clock transport facilities, drinking water and electricity supply at  all the prominent shrines of Kashmir including Hazratbal, Kalashpura, Jenab Sahab Soura and other shrines. 

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Baramulla WSS in limbo; 80,000 people consume 'polluted' water

House gutted in Sopore

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

The statement said that he also urged the administration to ensure swift commute of public transport on the roads leading to the major shrines across Kashmir.

Related News